Wilson girls basketball cruises to win over Springer

SPRINGER — Sometimes all it takes is a win to help turn things around. The Wilson High School girls basketball team knows that, as a four-game losing streak was put in the rearview mirror Friday with a 53-28 victory over Springer.

“We got beat (Thursday) night, so to come off of that and get a win tonight makes the girls happy,” said Lady Eagles head coach Teresa Johnston. “The kids deserved it. They played hard and I saw some good things that we haven’t been doing. We’ll take that back to the drawing board and we’ll throw away everything else that is bad. And keep playing.”

Wilson used a strong first half to pull away as eight different Lady Eagles scored for a 30-11 halftime lead. That advantage was plenty to pick up the win despite the Lady Cardinals putting up a fight down the stretch.

Springer showed that grit by keeping the third quarter close, with Wilson narrowly outscoring the Lady Cardinals by a 13-10 margin. It said a lot about Springer's determination as it only had six athletes suited up.

“That’s who we had right now, and I was proud of the way they played,” said Lady Cardinals head coach Caleb Fulton. “They don’t quit.”

The Lady Eagles proved that, too.

Wilson kept the foot on the pedal all night and it was a team effort. McKinzee Gunter led the way with 12 points, while Austyn Gray added 10 and Jadyn Brown and Kalyn Forsythe each tallied seven. Eight of the 10 Lady Eagles finished with at least two points.

Meanwhile, Jalyn Dewberry and Tiffany Hobson paced Springer with eight apiece and Mimi White chipped in seven.

The Lady Cardinals (2-11) travel to Maysville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, while Wilson (2-6) is also in action Tuesday when it hosts Temple.

Beau Bearden can be reached at bbearden@gannett.com or on Twitter @ArdmoreitePreps.