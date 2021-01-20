Roundup: Springer boys basketball beats Maysville for 9th straight win

A winning streak is never easy to keep alive, especially when the regular season is winding down and opponents are looking for momentum.

The Springer High School boys basketball team knows that, but the victories keep piling up as the Cardinals won their ninth straight Tuesday in a 66-52 decision over Maysville.

Springer wasted little time out of the gate as three different athletes helped the Cardinals jump out to a 22-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter. That fast start was plenty as Springer extended the lead to 38-23 at halftime.

It was closer in the third quarter as Springer was outscored by a slim 14-10 margin, but a strong fourth clinched the win.

Malik Brown led the Cardinals with 21 points, while Mickey Hunnicutt added 18 and Cory Leu finished with 16.

Springer (12-3) looks to keep the success rolling on Thursday, Jan. 21 at the Wapanucka Tournament.

Madill 41, Dickson 30

At Dickson, the Comets came up short at home Tuesday in a 41-30 setback to Madill.

The Wildcats (5-6) battle Broken Bow at 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the Atoka Tournament, while Dickson (4-7) returns to its home floor at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 against Byng.

Sulphur 52, Davis 32

At Davis, the Bulldogs put an end to a two-game losing streak on Tuesday as they picked up a 52-32 victory over Davis.

Sulphur (5-6) is back in action Thursday at the Byng Tournament, while Davis is idle until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 with a trip to Purcell.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sulphur 37, Davis 29

At Davis, the Lady Bulldogs took an early lead Tuesday and never looked back for a 37-29 win over the Lady Wolves.

Ally Dixon led Sulphur with nine points, while Brinn Flood chipped in eight and Carlee Cole notched five.

Davis senior Jordan Brown led all scorers with 11, followed by Morgan Scott and Chloe Summers with six apiece.

The Lady Bulldogs (6-5) travel to the Byng Tournament on Thursday, while the Lady Wolves (9-5) make the trek to Purcell at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26

Plainview 50, Santa Fe South 48

At Santa Fe South, it was close, but the Lady Indians held off Santa Fe South on Tuesday for a 50-48 win.

Plainview (10-2) returns to the court at the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell, where the Lady Indians will take on Destiny Christian at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Madill 53, Dickson 41

At Dickson, the Lady Comets battled down the stretch, but couldn’t hold off Madill on Tuesday in a 53-41 setback.

Dickson (6-6) opens the Byng Tournament against Stratford on Thursday, while Madill (6-6) is also in action at Thursday at the Atoka Tourney where the Lady Cats battle Kingston at 1:40 p.m.

Bishop McGuiness 73, Ardmore 50

At Bishop McGuiness, a sluggish start proved costly for the Lady Tigers on Tuesday as they lost 73-50.

Reagan McCurley led Ardmore with 15 points, while Khalayah Willis added 11 and Tiona Cohee finished with 10.

Up next for the Lady Tigers (8-4) is a trip to the Shawnee Invitational on Thursday.

Marietta 42, Wynnewood 26

At Marietta, the Lady Indians cruised to their second straight win Tuesday in a 42-26 decision over Wynnewood.

Marietta (4-3) hosts Sulphur (6-5) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.

