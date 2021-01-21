Plainview wrestling tallies win over Sulphur

PLAINVIEW — In a perfect world, the Plainview High School wrestling team would have made the short trek to Ardmore on Tuesday night for a crosstown dual. However, COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans as the Tigers were forced to postpone the matchup until Thursday, Jan. 28.

That didn’t stop the Indians though, as they hosted Sulphur on Tuesday and picked up a 54-21 win.

“We’re trying to get as many matches as we can possibly get,” said Plainview head coach Keilan Torres. “(Sulphur coach Drew Swartz) bumped up his best guys to wrestle our best guys. That’s the kind of matches that our guys need and the matches that his guys need. At the end of the day, those guys are tough. It was good to see how our guys did against his guys.”

And while the Indians won the dual by overall points, the Bulldogs tallied more wins in the five matches that weren't forfeits.

Plainview’s Blane Gibbs notched a pin at 132 pounds over Sulphur’s Luke Worton, while Indians junior Blue Norman wasted little time with a pin just 26 seconds into his bout at 170.

“I just went out there and I got lucky when he shot in and left his arm up and I was able to catch him,” Norman said. “It probably should have been a better match, but I just caught him.”

It was a similar story in the other three matches, but with Sulphur picking up close victories.

The first was at 126 when Gage Graham held off Plainview's Reece Bennett in a 6-5 decision. The Bulldogs then picked up pins later in the match as Aspen Jolly defeated Bradon Wilson at 145 and Blake Stewart took down Brad Watson at 182.

“At the end of the day, we did lose three out of the five matches,” Torres said. “I do think we could have done a lot better, but we’re still learning and still growing. I think we’re going to come back stronger. A couple of my kids should have won those matches. They put themselves in a bad situation and it happens.”

Sulphur knows that feeling, too. The Bulldogs face an uphill battle in each of their duals with numbers stacked against them.

They aren't making any excuses though.

“We’ll wrestle whoever,” said Sulphur head coach Drew Swartz. “I’m going to put my guys in the toughest situations they can be in, so they’re prepared to wrestle at regionals. If we take a beating, we take a beating. We’re not going to win many duals, but the other night we beat Ardmore and Ada.”

Sulphur and Plainview return to the mat Thursday, Jan. 21 for district duals. Both squads have battled adversity all season, but it should pay off during regionals and state.

“There were a lot of obstacles, of course,” Norman said of this season. “In the first dual, I think we were missing four kids because of COVID. Luckily, lately we haven’t had anyone out. It’s just been a crazy experience not knowing if we’re going to get quarantined or if we’re going to have kids quarantined and not have a chance to wrestle.”

