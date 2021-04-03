Oklahoma Outlaws tally top finishes in OKC

Submitted content

It was a clean sweep for the Oklahoma Outlaws Cheer team on March 27 during the Worldwide Spirit Association competition in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Outlaws Cheer Explosion squad took first place in High Point, Best Building, while the OOC Bombshells placed first in the High Point, Best Tumbling, Most Creative and Best Building. OOC Legacy and Intensity rounded out action as they each finished first.

The cheerleaders on the OOC teams are from 25 different towns throughout Oklahoma.

Up next for the Outlaws is a trip to Super Nationals on April 10-11 in Frisco, Texas.