Briefs: Oklahoma Outlaws tally wins at National Championship in Frisco

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

The Oklahoma Outlaws made sure they weren’t overlooked at the National Championship as three of the four teams had zero deductions and won their division on April 9-10 in Frisco, Texas.

“All the teams did outstanding,” said Outlaws coach Ashton Adams. “Several other cheer programs complimented the Outlaw cheerleaders on their great sportsmanship. They represented Oklahoma well with amazing routines and kindness towards others. We are very proud of them.”

The Outlaw bombshell team won grand champion with the highest score in their overall division. Explosion and Legacy took first place, while the co-ed team was third.

Golf Tourney

The Oklahoma School for the Deaf Foundation will host its second annual Foundation Golf Tournament on Monday, May 3 at Dornick Hills in Ardmore.

A shotgun start is scheduled for 9 a.m. and lunch will be provided. Cost is $1,000 for a four-person team and it's $100 for a hole sponsor. Proceeds will be used for OSD student programming and related support.

The OSD Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to support and advance the programs of the Oklahoma School for the Deaf, a statewide resource providing early development and traditional education programs for Deaf and hard of hearing children from birth to high school graduation.

For more information, visit www.osdfoundation.net or call 580-622-4909.