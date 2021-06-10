Todd Smith named head coach for Murray State College rodeo team

Murray State Athletics

Murray State has selected Todd Smith to coach the college’s rodeo team for the 2021-22 season.

Smith spent 31 years as a coach and educator in the public-school system before retiring. After retiring from K-12 education, he served as rodeo coach for Muskogee’s Bacone College. He holds two bachelor’s degrees in education from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla.

“We are extremely pleased to have coach Smith on board to lead our rodeo team this season," said MSC President Joy McDaniel. "His background and interests are a perfect match for our program, and we’re looking forward to having him as part of our MSC family.”

Smith was introduced to rodeo at a young age by his father, who won championship titles as a team roper in the USTRC. He found his passion in riding bulls and broncs along with bullfighting, a sport in which he won several freestyle bullfighting championships. Smith currently continues his rodeo career as a judge.

Coach Smith is in his 29th season as a collegiate basketball official working in the NCAA as well as his 40th season as a high school sports official. He has served as a firefighter and as an EMT for 28 years.

“I look forward to working with young cowboys and cowgirls at Murray State College," Smith said. "We’re recruiting students now, and I’m out meeting potential team members most days during the week. It’s an exciting time to be part of the MSC campus community."

Smith and his wife Shawn are excited to be a part of the Tishomingo community and coach Smith invites students interested in joining the rodeo team at Murray State College to contact him by email at tsmith@mscok.edu.