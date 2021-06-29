SPORTS

Wilson cheer brings home the hardware from Universal Cheerleaders Association camp

Submitted content
Wilson cheer poses for a photo with a spirit award during the Universal Cheerleaders Association camp from June 17-19 at the University of Oklahoma. Pictured in back row from left: Mikayla Cobb, McKinzee Gunter, Kalynn Forsythe and Larissa Gunter. Front row from left: Sha Self, Haylee McDougall, Danielle Brooks and Ava Nance.

The Wilson High School varsity cheer team took home the hardware during the Universal Cheerleaders Association camp from June 17-19 at the University of Oklahoma.

Danielle Brooks and Sha Self led the way with All-American honors as UCA cheerleaders judged the pair on sharpness, timing and overall performance qualities.

Brooks and Self also received the Pin-It-Forward Leadership award, which is given to cheerleaders who exhibit leadership and encouragement to not only their teammates, but also to others.

Wilson also finished second in two categories — camp routine and overall spirit leaders -— and earned superior evaluations and the spirit stick.