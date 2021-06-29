Wilson cheer brings home the hardware from Universal Cheerleaders Association camp
The Wilson High School varsity cheer team took home the hardware during the Universal Cheerleaders Association camp from June 17-19 at the University of Oklahoma.
Danielle Brooks and Sha Self led the way with All-American honors as UCA cheerleaders judged the pair on sharpness, timing and overall performance qualities.
Brooks and Self also received the Pin-It-Forward Leadership award, which is given to cheerleaders who exhibit leadership and encouragement to not only their teammates, but also to others.
Wilson also finished second in two categories — camp routine and overall spirit leaders -— and earned superior evaluations and the spirit stick.