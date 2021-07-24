Oklahoma Outlaws pick up honors at American Spirit Championship Summer Nationals

Submitted content

The Oklahoma Outlaws All-Star cheerleaders picked up a number of honors during the American Spirit Championship Summer Nationals from July 17-18 in South Padre Island, Texas.

“We are so proud of our athletes,” said Oklahoma Outlaws coach Ashton Adams. “They represented Oklahoma well. The athletes won T-shirts, banners and a plaque for high point. Great job to all the Oklahoma Outlaw Cheerleaders.”

The Outlaws spent eight weeks preparing and it showed as the OOC Senior Sharks won their division, while the OOC Junior Dolphins took first in their division and also won high point with zero deductions on both days.

The cheerleaders range in ages from 6-19.