Ardmore boys basketball upsets Tulsa Memorial at 5A State Tourney

When it comes to the postseason, you can ignore a squad’s record and seeding as anyone can win on the biggest stage of them all.

The No. 18 ranked Ardmore High School boy’s basketball team proved that Thursday afternoon by upsetting No. 2 Tulsa Memorial 65-59 in overtime at the 5A State Tournament in Owasso.

The Tigers won their third overtime game of the season and leaned on their 3-point shooting as they sank 16 in the game.

Jordyn Brown led the Tigers with 20 points, highlighted by six 3-pointers. Dion Brown added 19, while DD Coleman scored 14 and Dakaree Scott finished with eight.

Dion Brown sank the game-winning three with 1:21 remaining to give Ardmore a 61-59 advantage it never surrendered.

The Tigers didn't get off to a fast start, trailing 9-0 before using a 9-2 run to inch within two points. The deficit was 18-9 after the first quarter, but Ardmore cut it to 26-20 at the half.

Jordyn Brown’s three-pointer in the third quarter gave the Tigers their first lead of the game at 37-36. The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair with a number of ties, with it knotted 53-53 at the end of regulation.

The Brown brothers accounted for Ardmore’s final seven points in OT as the Tigers tallied the win.

Up next for Ardmore is a rematch with No. 1 ranked Carl Albert at 2 p.m. Friday in the semifinals of the Class 5A State Tournament. The Titans beat the Tigers 73-43 in the regional tournament on Feb. 27.