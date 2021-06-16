Plainview grad Chaney qualifies for U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship

Oklahoma City University Athletics

NORMAN — Reagan Chaney from Oklahoma City University secured a spot in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in a qualifying tournament Monday at Jimmie Austin Golf Club.

“Reagan played exceptionally well,” said OCU coach Marty McCauley, who served as caddy. “It was one of the least stressful rounds that I have witnessed. She is excited to play in the most prestigious junior event in the world.”

The incoming freshman from Plainview High School in Ardmore shot a 37-34–71 to earn one of three spots available in the event.

Chaney sank two birdies with one bogey on the par-72, 5,956-yard course. She nailed birdies on the par-4, 312-yard 10th hole and the par-4, 375-yard No. 17. Chaney settled for bogey on the sixth hole. She finished two strokes behind University of Tulsa commitment Grace Kilcrease of Springdale, Arkansas.

Chaney became the first golfer with OCU ties to advance to the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship since Natalie Gough competed in the 2017 tournament. Gough has collected three all-American nods as a Star.

The U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship takes place July 12-17 at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland. The tournament includes two rounds of stroke play with 64 golfers advancing to match play.

Chaney was part of a historic run for Plainview as she helped lead the Lady Indians to their fourth consecutive state championship with a third-place individual finish in the Class 3A State Tournament May 5-6 at Westwood Park Golf Course in Norman. Chaney took the 3A individual title as a sophomore. She stands at 438th in the Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings.