Plainview grad Reagan Chaney sets record in debut for Oklahoma City University golf

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City University women's golf team wrapped up a title and swept the top five individual spots in the Southwestern Christian Invitational on Wednesday at Lake Hefner Golf Course.

Reagan Chaney, a freshman from Ardmore, boasted the individual win as well as the best 36-hole score in OCU history. Chaney's performance helped the Stars, ranked fourth in NAIA women's golf, post their top two-round team score in team history.

Chaney delivered an 11-under-par 64-69–133 and finished with 15 birdies among the 36 holes. Chaney knocked down consecutive birdies on Nos. 5, 6 and 7 on Tuesday. She surpassed Laura Jones' 4-under-par 70-66–136 on Oct. 15-16, 2007 in the Oklahoma Intercollegiate for Women at The Territory Golf & Country Club in Duncan, Okla.

There have been four 6-under-par two-round scores recorded by an OCU golfer, most recently by Lauren Pritchard on Oct. 14-15, 2019 in the Sydney Cox Invitational at Lincoln Park Golf Course.

Chaney notched the win in her first college tournament to become the first Oklahoma City women's golfer since Sydney Cox to pull off the feat. Cox won the Southern Nazarene Invitational on Sept. 19-20, 2005 at Rose Creek Golf Club in Edmond, Okla., to take her first collegiate start.

The Stars turned in a 16-under-par 280-280–560 on the par-72, 5,949-yard course. Oklahoma City previously shot 285-278–563 in the Oklahoma Intercollegiate for Women at The Territory, which was set up at par 70, 5,853 yards. OCU captured the tournament by 33 strokes over Dodge City.

The temperature reached the 90s on the first day and upper 80s on Tuesday. Wind blew up to 25 mph during the tournament.

Up next for the Stars is the Missouri State/Payne Stewart Memorial on Sept. 13-14 at Twin Oaks Country Club in Springfield, Missouri.