John Connor takes reins of Murray State men's soccer team

Murray State College Athletics

Murray State alumni John Connor, a native of Mallorca, Spain, has been named the new head coach of the Aggie Program.

"I am very excited and happy to be returning to MSC as the head coach of the men's soccer program. I look forward to working with our young men and achieving our full potential on and off the field. Once an Aggie, always an Aggie."

Connor was most recently the head coach for Ardmore High School's boys and girls soccer programs. In a short period of time, he led the Tigers and Lady Tigers to their first playoff appearance in school history during the 2021 season.

Connor moved to the United States in 2014 to pursue a career as a collegiate athlete. He spent playing time at the University of Oklahoma Science & Arts in Chickasaw, as well as Murray State College and Lake Tahoe Community College. Furthermore, Connor had previous playing history with the Pucket FC (Thailand) and Doncaster Rovers U19 (England).

Connor earned a bachelor's degree at East Central University in May 2019 and is currently pursuing a master's degree in sports administration from East Central University as well.

Connor worked as a volunteer coach for the women's soccer team at Murray State in 2017, helping the team to the second round of the playoffs.

Connor joined the East Central soccer program in 2018 and was moved up to graduate assistant/recruiter in 2019.

The Aggies open the 2021 campaign at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 22 on the road against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. For Murray State's full schedule, visit https://mscaggies.com.