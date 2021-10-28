Murray State men's soccer set for NJCAA Region II Tournament

Ardmoreite Staff Report

The Murray State College men’s soccer team is headed to the postseason.

The Aggies, under the direction of former Ardmore High School soccer coach John Connor, finished the regular season 10-2-1 to earn the No. 2 seed in the NJCAA Region II Tournament.

Murray State was also ranked No. 19 this season, the first time a squad earned a top-20 ranking in program history.

The Aggies open postseason play at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 against No. 3-seeded University of Arkansas Rich Mountain at D. Bruce Selby Stadium in Enid.

The Bucks tallied a 7-4-2 overall record and finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak.

With a Murray State victory, the Aggies would advance to the Region II Championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 against the winner of No. 1 seed Northern Oklahoma College – Tonkawa vs. No. 4 seed Eastern Oklahoma State.