Column: Lone Grove, Plainview and Dickson softball found success with 1st-year coaches

Coaching changes happen every season, but it’s not often that three district rivals hire a new leader at the same time. That was the case in 2021 though, as the Lone Grove, Plainview and Dickson high school softball teams each welcomed a new skipper into the dugout.

That unknown made this season a toss-up, but it’s safe to say all three hit it out of the ballpark by leading their squads to great success.

Dennis Furr led the way as he helped propel the Lady Horns to a Class 4A State Championship. Lone Grove was dominant throughout the season, finishing with a 33-5 overall record and a perfect 11-0 mark in District 4A-3.

It was apparent that Furr and his coaching staff meant business and it paid off with a trophy. That put the icing on the cake for his inaugural campaign and he’ll look to carry that success over to 2022.

However, don’t overlook the other two new faces in District 4A-3.

Brandon Ybarra entered the unfamiliar territory of southern Oklahoma, but that didn’t stop him from making a difference. The Lady Indians not only went 27-10 overall this season, but they also won a regional title to clinch their first trip to state in 10 years.

Ybarra and his staff’s motto, “Fight, Finish, Faith,” played an important role in the successful campaign and it won’t be surprising to see it continue for seasons to come.

Meanwhile, Britt Jones made an immediate impact during the Lady Comets’ first year in Class 4A as he helped lead them to a 27-9 overall mark. That earned a trip to regionals where Dickson knocked off Perkins-Tryon in the opening round.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Lady Comets are the youngest of the trio. They lose just three seniors off this year’s squad and that bodes well for the future.

With that in mind, the district rivals should play some competitive games over the next few seasons. However, Lone Grove won that crown in 2021 with a 4-0 mark against Plainview and a 2-0 record against Dickson.

That brings up an interesting tidbit though, as five of the Lady Comets’ nine losses came at the hands of Lone Grove and Plainview. That shows the difficultly of District 4A-3 and leaves room for other squads to make things interesting.

Only time will tell what happens, but one thing is for sure — look for the coaches to take it up another notch in 2022.