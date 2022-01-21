Column: Area basketball squads could benefit with addition of a shot clock

It’s no secret that basketball is a fast-paced game that can turn on dime when one squad grabs momentum. Sometimes it’s a different story at the high school level though, as athletes can slow it down without a shot clock forcing them to make quick decisions.

With that in mind, it was interesting to see what some coaches across Oklahoma thought about adding one via The Oklahoman’s anonymous survey.

While it wasn’t a complete sample size, 64.4% of 388 coaches who answered were in favor of a 35-second limit on each possession.

If we dive into the numbers, Class 5A girls and boys coaches had little resistance to a shot clock with only a combined four out of 32 saying no.

From my experiences watching Ardmore this season, that makes sense as both squads very seldom slow it down and instead push the pace. That seems to be the case at the higher levels, as teams have the talent and want to score more points.

That’s definitely true of the Tigers this season as they’ve tallied more than 60 points in seven games and surpassed 80 on two occasions.

It can be a different story for lower classifications though, as some teams prefer to “pass it around,” while others focus on a more up-tempo game.

I’ve seen those strategies while watching local teams such as Dickson, Lone Grove, Madill and Plainview.

And if you look at each squad’s points per game, the picture is a little clearer. Dickson and Madill boys are a perfect example of teams that grind it out. The Comets are averaging 35.2 points, while the Wildcats score 39.9 per game.

That was on display in the Jan. 7 meeting when the two combined for just 54 points. It would’ve been interesting to see that game with a shot clock involved. It might not change the outcome, but fans would've enjoyed a higher-scoring contest.

Meanwhile, Plainview boys are known for taking a lot of shots, especially from 3-point range. All it takes is a look at the 47.7 points per game against varsity opponents. The Indians even tallied a season-high 82 points against Dickson on Dec. 10.

Plainview might benefit from a shot clock as opponents couldn’t limit possessions. However, it’s difficult to know for sure as it’s a case-by-case basis.

The perfect example is Lone Grove at Plainview on Jan. 11, as the Longhorns finished with 29 made baskets and the Indians tallied 15. In that game, a shot clock might not have mattered.

However, there are plenty of variables at play each night.

That brings us to girls basketball, which may or may not benefit from a shot clock. There are times when the game slows down, but teams such as the Plainview girls keep up the pace with an average of 51.3 points.

The Lady Indians also have a higher scoring average than Madill (47.8), Lone Grove (46.8) and Dickson at 42.6.

So in the grand scheme of things, it all comes down to whether a majority of coaches are in favor of adding a shot clock and if each school can afford the required equipment and other costs.

The latter seems to be the biggest issue and it might be a dealbreaker at the end of the day.