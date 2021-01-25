Ardmore boys place 3rd at Dickson powerlifting meet

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

The Ardmore High School boys powerlifting team took 13 athletes to Dickson on Friday and walked away with seven medals and finished third as a team in the large school division.

“Overall, I was really pleased with our effort during the meet, but we see that we can improve in our lifts before the next meet at Bethel for high school teams and the Chickasha meet for middle school teams,” said Ardmore coach Larry Coley. “This was the first year for the girls to lift at Ardmore and I couldn't tell you how happy I was with their performance. All of these kids have been working hard in the weight room and are getting better each and every day.”

The Tigers had two athletes finish first, as Ricky Smith took the top spot at 145 pounds and Birch Wood was first at 181.

Meanwhile, Bryce Allen (198) and Matthew Sheehy (275) both finished second, while Joseph Martin (168) and Parker Blankenship (242) each finished third. JaQuan Pickens rounded out the top performers with a fourth-place finish in the heavyweight class.

Other Ardmore lifters in the top 10 included Eric Fields, Riley Cox and Quinton Sheppard in sixth at 181, 198 and 275, respectively. Trae Coley was eighth at 275, while Reese Mathis took ninth at 220 and Kolby Lamb was 10th at 220.

In the girls division, Elle Fairmainer finished third and Avi Hill tallied a fifth-place finish.