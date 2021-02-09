Tigers win title as large school at Bethel powerlifting meet

Staff Reports

sports@ardmoreite.com

The Ardmore High School powerlifting team traveled to Bethel on Friday, Feb. 5 and walked away with a Large School Championship.

The Tigers battled 17 other schools and won a title without five athletes who were missing due to various reasons.

“I cannot commend these athletes enough on their hard work and dedication to getting better each week and representing Ardmore schools with class,” said Tigers head coach Allen Coley.

Ardmore had five athletes medal, led by Ricky Smith (145-pound class) and Birch Wood (181) in first place. Matthew Sheehy (275) and Joseph Martin finished second, while Trayven Newberry took fifth at heavyweight.

The Tigers also had four other top-10 finishers, including Parker Blankenship (242) and JaQuan Pickens (HWT) in sixth, Riley Cox (220) in eighth and Ethan Moen (168) in 10th.

Kolby Lamb (198) in 12th, Jackson Arthur (242) in 16th and Trae Coley (275) in 17th rounded out the Ardmore lifters.

Meanwhile for the Lady Tigers, Avi Hill finished second and Elle Fairmainer took third in their respective divisions.

Ardmore is back in action on Friday, Feb. 19 at Chickasha.