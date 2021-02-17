OSSAA makes changes to postseason schedule

Area athletes will have to wait a few more days to compete as Mother Nature has forced the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to change the dates for postseason events.

The most notable move affects the Plainview High School wrestling team as the Indians will now host the 3A West Regional on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Monday, Feb. 22.

Ardmore and Madill will also compete on those days, with the Tigers traveling to Duncan and the Wildcats going to Clinton.

Meanwhile, Regional Basketball Tournaments for Classes A and B are now slated to start Saturday, Feb. 20 and continue Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23.

A number of local teams are still alive in Regionals with the Ringling High School girls basketball team slated to face SW Covenant in Comanche at 1 p.m. Saturday, while the Turner and Fox girls are also in action at 6 p.m. that day.

The Lady Falcons face Lookeba-Sickles in Chattanooga, while the Lady Foxes make the trek to Roff.

A trio of boys basketball teams tip-off at 3 p.m. Saturday, as Springer meets Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Roff, while Turner battles Cement in Chattanooga and Wilson faces SW Covenant in Comanche.

OSSAA’s changes also affect District Tournaments for Classes 2A through 4A.

Dickson, Lone Grove and Sulphur are now scheduled to open districts on Monday, Feb. 22, while Plainview, Madill and Healdton play on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Each girls and boys squad will play the same opponent with games set for 6 and 8 p.m. Dickson travels to McLoud, while Lone Grove goes to Elgin and Sulphur makes the trek to Bridge Creek.

Other contests include Plainview at Mount St. Mary, Madill making the road trip to Blanchard and Healdton going to Minco.