Prep Roundup: Tigers take 3rd at tennis tournament

There’s no guarantee a squad will be at its best in the first tournament of the season, but don’t tell that to the Ardmore High School boys tennis team.

The Tigers finished third out of seven teams on Tuesday during a home tourney. Norman North was second and Ada took first. Ardmore finished just one point behind Norman North.

Alex Pavel led the way for the Tigers with a championship at No. 1 singles. He defeated Ada’s Noah Watkins by scores of 2-6, 7-5, 10-6.

Ardmore’s Christian Olson and Gabe Olson took third at No. 1 doubles, while Jayden Battice and Elijah Seals placed fourth at No. 2 doubles.

Ryan Cavazos rounded out the top performers at No. 2 singles with a fourth-place finish.

GIRLS TENNIS

The Lady Tigers finished fifth out of seven teams on Monday during a tournament at home.

Ardmore’s Paetn Mitchell and Joslyn Smith took second at No. 1 doubles, while Kylie McClendon was fifth at No. 2 singles.

BASEBALL

Wilson 14, Thackerville 2

At Thackerville, the Eagles opened the season Tuesday and flew to 14-2 win over Thackerville in four innings.

Wilson’s Josh Harrell struck out six and walked one in two innings of work, while Kaden Reynolds notched five strikeouts in relief.

Collin Wharton led the Eagles with two hits, including a double, and drove in six runs. Caylen Fulton also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Tucker Nail added a two-run double and scored three runs.

Wilson (1-0) is back in action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at home against Ringling.

Pauls Valley 5, Sulphur 2

At Pauls Valley, the Bulldogs dropped their second straight loss Tuesday in a 5-2 setback to Pauls Valley.

Sulphur is back home at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Washington.

BOYS SOCCER

Ardmore 4, Durant 1

At Ardmore, it was a successful Tuesday for the Tigers as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Durant.

Ardmore (2-0) is back home at 8 p.m. Friday, March 5 against Madill.

Madill 10, Atoka 0

At Atoka, the Wildcats stormed their way to a season-opening 10-0 shutout on Tuesday.

Madill makes the trek north to Ardmore on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Durant 3, Ardmore 2

At Ardmore, the Lady Tigers’ offense couldn’t find enough Tuesday to hold off Durant in a 3-2 loss.

Ardmore (1-1) hosts Madill at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Madill 4, Atoka 2

At Atoka, the season opener went well for the Lady Wildcats on Tuesday as they held off Atoka 4-2.

Madill is on the road at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Ardmore.