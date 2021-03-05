Prep Roundup: Ardmore girls basketball cruises past Duncan in 5A Area Tourney

The Ardmore High School girls basketball team hadn’t seen Duncan in more than three months when the two squads opened the 2020-21 campaign.

A lot of time has passed since then, but the outcome didn’t change Thursday night as the Lady Tigers won again, and in convincing fashion with a 67-39 victory in the Class 5A Area Tournament at Carl Albert.

Ardmore's Khalayah Willis was tough to stop as the junior finished with a game-high 17 points, highlighted by nine points in the first half.

However, she had plenty of company as three other Lady Tigers finished in double figures. Reagan McCurley tallied 15, followed by Shakira Smith with 12 and Jakirah Bennett with 10.

It was clear early on that Ardmore meant business by opening the game on a 19-4 run that helped the Lady Tigers take a 37-11 advantage into halftime.

Not much changed in the second half as Ardmore pushed the lead to 51-30 on the way to victory.

The Lady Tigers are back in action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6 against Carl Albert. The winner advances to the 5A State Tournament.

BASEBALL

Lone Grove 7, Byng 0

At Byng, the hot start to the 2021 campaign continued Thursday for the Longhorns as the cruised to a 7-0 shutout of Byng.

Lone Grove senior Kort McCurtain tossed a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game effort.

Nate Sudderth led the Longhorns offense with three hits, including a double, while Jackson Lee went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Lone Grove is back home at 6 p.m. Friday, March 5 against Plainview in a rematch that the Longhorns won 4-1 on Tuesday.

Wilson 9, Ringling 1

At Wilson, it was a successful home opener for the Eagles on Thursday as they used an eight-run inning to beat Ringling 9-1.

Michel Cain led Wilson’s offense with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Kaden Forsythe drove in two runs, while Caylen Fulton hit a double and scored a pair of runs.

Fulton also struck out 13 and walked one in five innings of work, while Collin Wharton tallied two strikeouts in an inning of relief.

The Eagles (2-0) travel to Turner at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, while Ringling (0-2) is idle until it hosts Turner at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11.

Ardmore 10, Madill 3

At Madill, the Tigers picked up their first win of the season Thursday with a 10-3 decision over Madill.

Ardmore (1-2) makes the trek to MacArthur at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Davis 12, Healdton 0

At Healdton, there were no issues for the Wolves on Thursday as they notched their second straight shutout in a 12-0 victory over Healdton.

Davis (2-0) is back home against Pauls Valley at 4:30 p.m. Friday, while Healdton (0-1) is also in action at 3:15 p.m. against Geronimo.

Turner 3, Caney 2

At Caney, the Falcons picked up their first win of the season Thursday in a 3-2 decision over Caney.

Turner is back on the road at 4 p.m. Friday against Calera.