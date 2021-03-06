Prep Roundup: Ardmore powerlifting wins Class 5A Regional

The Ardmore High School boys powerlifting team is only its second year as a program, but didn’t show any signs of that Thursday by winning a Class 5A Regional Championship at Broken Bow.

“This group of men has been working hard since December getting ready for this meet, and to win it is very exciting,” said Tigers head coach Larry Coley. “Along with winning the team championship, we also had seven young men qualify for state at El Reno on March 12, and compete for the team state championship as well.”

Ardmore’s Birch Wood took first at 181 pounds and Joseph Martin also tallied a top finish at 168.

Ricky Smith (145) and Trayven Newberry (heavyweight) were second, while Jackson Arthur (157) and Matthew Sheey (275) finished third.

JaQuan Pickens rounded out the state qualifiers, as he took fifth in the heavyweight class.

Meanwhile, Plainview’s Dax Price, Ethan Douglas, Nick Hanson, Garrett Keith, Tyler MacDonald qualified for state at their meet.

Sulphur won the regional at Anadarko, with Braxton Sanford and Brayden Standifer taking first in individual weight classes.

BASEBALL

Lone Grove 8, Plainview 0

At Lone Grove, the bats caught fire early Friday and helped propel the Longhorns to an 8-0 shutout of Plainview in five innings.

Kyle Miller tossed a one-hitter with seven strikeouts to lead Lone Grove to the victory.

Jace Brandenburg went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, while Miller helped his own cause with two hits and an RBI.

The Longhorns were playing on back-to-back days after cruising to a 7-0 victory over Byng on Thursday.

Lone Grove starter Kort McCurtain threw a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game effort.

Nate Sudderth led the Longhorns offense with three hits, including a double, while Jackson Lee and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Up next for Lone Grove (4-0) is a trip to Dickson (0-2) at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 8.

Ardmore 10, Madill 3

At Madill, the Tigers picked up their first win of the season Thursday with a 10-3 decision over Madill.

Ardmore (1-2) makes the trek to MacArthur at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Wilson 9, Ringling 1

At Wilson, it was a successful home opener for the Eagles on Thursday as they used an eight-run inning to beat Ringling 9-1.

Michel Cain led Wilson’s offense with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Kaden Forsythe drove in two runs, while Caylen Fulton hit a double and scored a pair of runs.

Fulton also struck out 13 and walked one in five innings of work, while Collin Wharton tallied two strikeouts in an inning of relief.

The Eagles (2-0) travel to Turner at 3:30 p.m. Monday, while Ringling (0-2) is idle until it hosts Turner at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11.

Sulphur 12, Dickson 2

At Sulphur, it was a tough outing for the Comets on Friday as they couldn’t find their bats in a 12-2 setback to the Bulldogs.

Dickson (0-2) hosts Lone Grove (3-0) at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 8.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ardmore 1, Madill 0

At Ardmore, a bounce-back win is always nice, and the Lady Tigers did just that Friday by holding off Madill 1-0.

Up next for Ardmore (2-1) is home match against Noble at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.

BOYS SOCCER

Ardmore 3, Madill 0

At Ardmore, the Lady Tigers kept their perfect streak alive Friday by cruising to a 3-0 shutout of Madill.

Ardmore (3-0) hosts Noble at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.