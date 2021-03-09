Roundup: Area girls place at OGPCA State Powerlifting meet

It was only fitting that the fifth annual OGPCA Girls State Powerlifting meet took place Monday on International Women's Day as more than 300 athletes congregated at Dickson High School.

A number of area girls competed, highlighted by five state placers.

Ardmore’s Avi Hill finished third in the 121 division, while Dickson’s Hallie Harrison was fourth.

Comets senior Dickson’s Lacie Winchester took fifth at 165, while Sulphur’s Shallen Mershon (181) and Owen West (heavyweight) placed second in their respective divisions.

Baseball

Plainview 10, Classen 0

At Plainview, the Indians picked up their first two wins of the season Monday with a pair of 10-0 shutouts over Classen in district action.

Plainview (2-2) is on the road against Washington at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11.

Davis 10, Marietta 0

At Marietta, the Wolves tallied their third shutout victory Monday by cruising to a 10-0 decision over Marietta.

The two met again Tuesday, followed by Davis (3-1) hosting Velma-Alma at 5 p.m. Thursday and Marietta traveling to Turner on Monday, March 15.

MacArthur 10, Ardmore 0

At Lawton, it was a tough outing for the Tigers as they fell to MacArthur 10-0 in a district contest.

Ardmore (1-3) hosted Lawton Mac on Tuesday before making the trek to Whitesboro, Texas for a pair of games at the Whitesboro/Madill Red River Bash, which runs March 11-13.

The Tigers open action Thursday against Whitesboro at 10 a.m., followed by S&S at 1 p.m.

Turner 17, Wilson 7

At Turner, the Falcons used a 16-run fourth inning to stun the Eagles on Monday in a 17-7 victory.

Wilson led 7-1 entering the bottom of the fourth before Turner stormed back with a big frame.

The Falcons (2-1) travel to Ringling at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Eagles (2-1) are also in action Thursday with a trip to Healdton.