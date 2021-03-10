Prep roundup: Ardmore boys soccer cruises past Noble

Sometimes the offense just can’t get anything going early on, but halftime adjustments can go a long way in fixing the issue.

That was the case Tuesday as the Ardmore High School boys soccer team tallied all of its goals in the second half of a 4-0 victory over Noble.

Tigers senior Juan Lopez scored in the opening minute of the second half and it snowballed from there. Ardmore’s John Mason gave his team a 2-0 advantage with a goal at the 27:46 mark and a couple of minutes later, Lopez scored again.

The Tigers weren’t done yet though.

Ardmore’s Robby Musgrove tallied a goal at the 16:10 mark to clinch the win.

Up next for the Tigers (4-0) is another home game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11 against Ada.

Durant 2, Madill 1

At Madill, the Wildcats couldn’t hold off Durant on Tuesday as they dropped a 2-1 loss.

Madill (1-2) is idle until it hosts Hugo at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.

BASEBALL

Lone Grove 10, Dickson 0

At Lone Grove, the hot start to the season continued for the Longhorns on Tuesday as they tallied a 10-0 shutout of Dickson in five innings.

Jace Brandenburg tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts to pick up the win. The senior also helped his own cause by driving in a pair of runs.

Jaxon Lee went 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Nate Sudderth also finished with a pair of hits. Blayde Wilkerson drove in two runs to round out the top performers.

Lone Grove (6-0) makes the trek to Kingston (1-0) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wilson 11, Waurika 10

At Wilson, the Eagles found a way to win in the final frame Tuesday in an 11-10 decision over Waurika.

Wilson’s Dakota Bray hit a single to left to put runners on first and third with one out in the seventh inning. Caylen Fulton stepped up to the plate and connected on a deep fly ball to left field, which was dropped and allowed Landon Richardson to score the game-winning run.

Kaden Reynolds went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while Fulton added two hits and drove in a run. Caden Idleman finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Michel Cain picked up the win on the mound after allowing no earned runs with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings. Collin Wharton started the game and struck out three.

The Eagles (3-1) travel to Healdton at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Davis 12, Marietta 1

At Davis, the Wolves picked up their fourth win of the year Tuesday in a 12-1 decision over Marietta.

Davis (4-1) hosts Velma-Alma at 5 p.m. Thursday and Marietta travels to Turner on Monday, March 15.

Turner 13, Thackerville 1

At Turner, it was successful Tuesday for the Falcons as they flew to a 13-1 victory over Thackerville.

Turner (3-1) makes the trip to Ringling at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.