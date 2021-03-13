Prep Roundup: Ardmore takes 2nd at Class 5A State Powerlifting meet

It's never easy to be the runner up in any competition, but it's still a great accomplishment. The Ardmore High School powerlifting team proved that by taking second at the Class 5A State meet in El Reno.

“As a coach, I cannot be prouder of a group of guys who competed all year and finished it strong,” Tigers coach Larry Coley posted on Facebook. “We will be back next year with the goal of a team state championship.”

Ardmore’s Birch Wood won a state title at 181 pounds, while earning MVP honors for bench and deadlift. Ricky Smith also placed as he was third at 145.

Meanwhile, the Sulphur High School powerlifting team won a state title at the Class 3A State meet.

Sulphur’s Brayden Standifer was a state champion at 157 pounds, while Austin Pace took second at 168.

BASEBALL

Ardmore 14, Marietta 4

At Red River Bash, the Tigers picked up their second win of the season Saturday in a 14-4 decision over Marietta.

Ardmore (2-6) is idle until 5 p.m. Monday, March 22 when it travels to Eisenhower for a district contest.

Madill 10, S&S Texas 2

At Red River Bash, the first win of the season is always nice, and the Wildcats tallied theirs Saturday in 10-2 victory over S&S, Texas.

Madill (1-7) is idle until hosting Blanchard in a district matchup at 5 p.m. Monday, March 22.

Lone Grove 9, Howe 6

At Red River Bash, the Longhorns overcame a sluggish start Friday by scoring five late runs in a 9-6 victory over Howe, Texas.

Lone Grove trailed 6-4 entering the fourth inning, but scored three runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh to pick up the win.

Jace Brandenburg led the offense with three hits, while Jaxon Lee hit a double and drove in three runs. Kyle Miller, Cale McLean and Blayde Wilkerson each tallied an RBI to round out the top performers.

Nate Sudderth picked up the win after allowing one earned run on five hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in six innings of relief.

Lone Grove also tallied a 9-1 victory over S&S earlier in the day. The Longhorns (9-0) battled Whitesboro on Saturday afternoon before making the trip to the Wright City Festival from Friday, March 18 through Saturday, March 19.

Wilson 12, Healdton 0

At Healdton, it was a one-sided affair on Thursday as the Eagles flew to a 12-0 shutout of Healdton in five innings.

Caylen Fulton tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

Michel Cain led the offense with a perfect 3-for-3 day, highlighted by a double and three RBIs. Kaden Reynolds added a double and two RBIs, while Caden Idleman finished with a double and drove in three runs.

Wilson (4-1) travels to Velma-Alma at 6 p.m. Monday, March 22.

Lindsay 7, Davis 3

At Lindsay, the Wolves struggled to find their bats Friday in a 7-3 district setback to Lindsay.

Davis (4-3) makes the short trip to Dickson (0-5) for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Monday, March 15.

Achille 6, Turner 1

At Achille, it was a tough outing for the Falcons on Friday as they fell to Achille 6-1.

Turner (4-2) is idle until it hosts Ringling (0-3) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ardmore 2, Ada 0

At Ardmore, the Lady Tigers notched their third shutout of the season Thursday in a 2-0 victory over Ada.

Ardmore (3-2) makes the trek to Eisenhower at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 19.

BOYS SOCCER

Ardmore 5, Ada 1

At Ardmore, the winning streak continued for the Tigers as they cruised to a 5-1 decision over Ada on Thursday.

Up next for Ardmore (5-0) is a trip to Altus at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.