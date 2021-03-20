Roundup: Lone Grove baseball wins title at Wright City Festival

A winning streak is always good, but it’s not often that a squad starts a season with 14 straight victories.

However, that’s exactly what the Lone Grove High School baseball team accomplished Friday with a 5-3 win over Wright City that also clinched a championship at the Wright City Festival.

The Longhorns used early offense to take a 4-0 lead before Wright City inched within a run at the end of the sixth inning. That was as close as it got though, as Lone Grove tacked on an insurance run in the seventh.

Jaxon Lee led the offense with three hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Jace Brandenburg went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Connor King connected on a two-run single.

Brandenburg picked up the win after allowing two earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

The Longhorns also tallied a 6-4 win over Asher on Friday in a game they led 6-0 entering the top of the seventh.

Kyle Miller went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Blayde Wilkerson added a hit and drove in a run.

Nate Sudderth struck out 11 and walked three in seven innings of work.

Lone Grove opened the tourney on Thursday with a 7-5 victory over Cushing and followed that up with a 9-1 win over Dewar.

The Longhorns (14-0) return home for a doubleheader with Marietta. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 22.

Sulphur 10, Lexington 9

At Sulphur, it was a close one, but the Bulldogs held off Lexington 10-9 in the nightcap of a doubleheader Friday. Sulphur won the opening game by an 11-3 margin.

The Bulldogs (3-3) are back in action at 5 p.m. Monday at home against Ada.

Davis 15, Stuart 7

At Wright City Festival, the Wolves tallied their third straight win Thursday in a 15-7 decision over Stuart.

Davis (8-3) makes the trek to Comanche at 4:30 p.m. Monday.