Turner girls, Lone Grove boys take 1st at golf tournaments

There’s no guarantee that a squad will be at its best following a layoff, especially when not everyone has time to practice.

The Turner High School girls golf team proved otherwise by winning the Tishomingo Tournament on Monday with a 354.

"Our score was a little higher today than I would have liked,” said Lady Falcons head coach Jimmy Voight. “But coming off of spring break week, where some girls were gone and didn’t practice as much as normal, we still finished way ahead of the field.”

Turner had five Lady Falcons finish in the top 10. Josey Cavitt led the way with a 77, while Jaci Hartman took second with an 80 and Hope Hill was fourth at 95.

Isabella Dobson and Braylee Foster tied for ninth with scores of 102, followed by Megan Wiles (110), Rachel Parker (112) and Addison Lee with a 119.

Up next for the Lady Falcons is a trip to Dornick Hills on Monday, March 29 for the Ardmore Invitational. Action kicks off at 9 a.m.

BOYS GOLF

At Lake Murray Golf Course, the Lone Grove High School boys golf team took care of business on Tuesday with a team championship at the Dickson Tournament.

Brody Newton and Bliss Newton led the Longhorns as they finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Tyler Eaves shot a 92, while Jaxon McClennahan tallied a 98.

Turner’s Luke O’Dell shot an 80 to finish second and teammate Hunter Johnston notched a 91.

Ramsey Ward led Ardmore with an 86, while Ethan Moen shot a 96.

Sulphur’s TJ Horn finished with a 91 and Ashton Billings tallied a 95. Trey Davidson led Davis with a 92, while Weston Scaggs followed with a 100.

Madill’s Ian Zang and Greg Padgett each shot a 98 and Ezekiel Fuentes was close behind with a 99.

Jakob Cook led Dickson with a 101, followed by Jon McClemore with a 112 and Dillon Davis with a 117.