Prep Roundup: Plainview girls golf wins title at Ardmore Tournament

The Plainview High School girls golf team came to play Monday as they cruised to a first-place finish with a score of 355 during the Ardmore Tournament at Dornick Hills.

Lady Indians senior Reagan Chaney was the top individual finisher with a 77 after winning a playoff hole. Plainview’s Lindyn Ross took third with an 83, followed by Carrie Hutchings in fifth with a 91. Jessica Zimmerman shot a 108 and Brooke Herron tallied a 109.

Turner finished third as a team with a 388, led by Josey Cavitt in fourth at 87 and Jaci Hartman in sixth at 92. Braylee Foster tallied a 102, followed by Isabella Dobson with a 107 and Hope Hill at 108.

Individually, Plainview’s Skye Vaca notched a 102 and teammate Jalee Sampley added a 104.

Turner’s Meagan Wiles shot 108, while Ardmore’s Kaylyn Thompson finished at 119 and Reese Peters tallied 121.

Owen West led Sulphur with a 114, followed by Jenna Farrell with a 125 and Paige Kirby with a 126. Madill’s Kellanie Lowe shot a 118, while Belen Moreno finished with a 122 and Abby Zang notched a 127.

BASEBALL

Madill 23, Classen SAS 0

At Classen SAS, the Wildcats picked up their second and third straight wins on Monday and did do in dominating fashion. Madill won the doubleheader opener 23-0 and followed it up with a 12-0 shutout in the nightcap.

The Wildcats (5-11) are back in action at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1 when Marietta (0-8) comes to town.

Lindsay 14, Dickson 4

At Lindsay, it was a tough Monday for the Comets as their suffered a 14-4 district setback to Lindsay.

Dickson hosts Lindsay at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 before making the trek to Plainview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Turner 8, Wilson 2

At Wilson, the Falcons flew to their fourth straight victory on Monday in an 8-2 decision over Wilson.

Turner (8-2) travels to Velma-Alma at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a trip to the Mill Creek Tournament to face Springtown at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Wilson (6-3) opens the Empire Tourney against Waurika at 4 p.m. Thursday.