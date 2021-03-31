Roundup: Lone Grove baseball keeps it rolling with win over Comanche

It’s never easy facing the same opponent on back-to-back days, especially in district action. That didn’t stop the Lone Grove High School baseball team on Tuesday during an 8-1 decision over Comanche for win No. 21 of the season.

Longhorns starter Kort McCurtain struck out 16, walked two and allowed one hit in seven innings of work.

Jaxon Lee led the offense with three doubles, while Jace Brandenburg and Gavin Peery each drove in two runs. Blayde Wilkerson added a double to round out the top performers.

Lone Grove led 1-0 after the first inning and pushed that advantage to 4-0 in the third. The Longhorns were up 8-0 after five frames before Comanche scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth.

Lone Grove (21-0) is back in action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6 at home against Tishomingo.

Plainview 5, Sulphur 2

At Sulphur, it was a doubleheader sweep for the Indians during 5-2 and 6-5 wins over Sulphur.

Morgan Pearson, Lane Willoughby and Waylon Wittliff each finished with two hits in the opener, while Gavin Watkins picked up the win after allowing one earned run on seven hits with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of work.

Pearson led the offense in the nightcap with a pair of home runs and finished the game with three RBIs. Grant Graves added two base knocks as Plainview outhit Sulphur by an 8-4 margin.

The Indians (8-7) host Dickson at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, while the Bulldogs (9-9) are also in action at Ardmore.

Davis 12, Tishomingo 1

At Davis, the Wolves tallied a doubleheader sweep of district foe Tishomingo on Tuesday as they won 12-1 and 16-6.

Davis is idle until Thursday, April 8 when it travels to Velma for the Jake Lefler Wood Bat Tournament.

Duncan 15, Ardmore 3

At Ardmore, the Tigers put up some runs on Tuesday, but couldn’t pick up the win in a 15-3 setback to Duncan.

Ardmore (2-12) hosts Sulphur at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lindsay 13, Dickson 0

At Lindsay, it was a tough outing for the Comets as they suffered a 13-0 loss to Lindsay.

Dickson (1-13) returns to the field at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the road against Plainview.

Velma-Alma 11, Turner 10

At Velma-Alma, the Falcons just fell short on Tuesday during an 11-10 loss to Velma-Alma.

Turner (8-3) opens the Mill Creek Tournament against Springtown at 3 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Madill 7, Ada 1

At Ada, the Wildcats’ offense was firing on all cylinders Tuesday during a 7-1 victory over Ada.

Madill (4-3) is on the road against Cleveland at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 2.

Piedmont 2, Ardmore 0

At Piedmont, the Tigers suffered their second straight loss on Tuesday in a 2-0 setback to Piedmont.

Ardmore (8-2) looks to bounce back when Santa Fe South comes to town at 8 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ada 3, Madill 1

At Ada, it was a tough loss for the Lady Wildcats as they fell on penalty kicks after the match was tied following two overtime periods.

Madill (1-6) makes the trek to Cleveland at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Piedmont 3, Ardmore 0

At Piedmont, the Lady Tigers couldn’t find the back of the net on Tuesday in 3-0 setback to district foe Piedmont.

Ardmore (6-4) returns home at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Santa Fe South.