Prep Roundup: Lone Grove baseball beats Marietta for 22nd straight win

It was another day at the office for the Lone Grove High School baseball team on Friday as the Longhorns tallied win No. 22 with a 12-1 decision over Marietta in five innings.

Jace Brandenburg led Lone Grove’s offense with two hits, including a double, while also finding success on the mound. The senior tossed a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk to pick up the victory.

Nate Sudderth connected on a two-run double, while Kyle Miller, Jaxon Lee, Gavin Peery, Blayde Wilkerson and Cale McLean each drove in a run.

The Longhorns led 3-1 after the first inning and added a pair of runs in the second and third before putting up three in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Lone Grove (22-0, 8-0 District 3A-1) returns home Tuesday, April 6 to battle Tishomingo (3-6, 1-4) in a district doubleheader. The opener is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.

Dickson 12, Tishomingo 0

At Tishomingo, the Comets picked up their second win of the year Friday with a 12-0 shutout of Tishomingo. Dickson fell 8-6 in the opening game of the doubleheader.

Up next for the Comets is a trip to the Elmore City Tournament on Thursday, April 8.

Turner 9, Wapanucka 1

At Mill Creek Tourney, the Falcons flew to their second straight win Friday with a 9-1 decision over Wapanucka/Coleman.

Turner played Rush Springs on Saturday before it travels to Thackerville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Kingston 8, Sulphur 0

At Sulphur, it was tough outing for the Bulldogs on Friday as they suffered an 8-0 setback to Kingston.

Sulphur (10-10) tallied a 11-1 win over Ardmore on Thursday and is back in action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Madill.

Walters 8, Wilson 2

At Empire, the Eagles couldn’t keep it rolling on Friday as they fell to Walters 8-2 in the semifinals of the Oilfield Conference Tournament.

Wilson won its opening game Thursday with a 4-1 decision over Waurika. Caylen Fulton allowed no earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work.

Kaden Forsythe led the offense with two hits, including a double, and a pair of RBIs. Caylen Fulton added a double, while Tucker Nail went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice RBI.

The Eagles (7-4) faced Velma-Alma on Saturday, followed by a trip to Waurika at 6 p.m. Monday.

Plainview 12, Dickson 0

At Plainview, it was one-sided affair on Thursday as the Indians cruised to a 12-0 shutout of Dickson.

Plainview (9-7, 6-0 District 4A-3) makes the trip to Blanchard (12-2, 4-0) at 5 p.m. Monday, April 5.

Madill 7, Marietta 0

At Madill, the Wildcats picked up their fourth straight win Thursday with a 7-0 decision over Marietta.

Madill (6-11) hosts Sulphur on Tuesday, while Marietta looks for its first win of the year at 5 p.m. Monday on the road against Lindsay.

GIRLS SOCCER

Madill 1, Cleveland 0

At Cleveland, the Lady Wildcats put an end to a six-match losing streak Friday by holding off Cleveland for a 1-0 victory.

Madill (2-6, 1-1 District 4A-1) is back in action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when Newcastle comes to town.