Plainview girls golf takes 1st at Dornick Hills for 3rd straight top finish

ARDMORE — The successful run continued Monday for the Plainview High School girls golf team as the Lady Indians notched their third straight first-place finish during a tournament at Dornick Hills Golf Course.

“We have a lot of competition among our top five and it’s able to push us to work harder and get better every week,” said Plainview coach Taylor Howard. “These girls have been playing golf together for years. They just have really good chemistry and it’s fun to watch.”

Lady Indians senior Reagan Chaney led the way with a 72 for first place. She also tallied a top finish last Monday during the Ardmore Tournament at Dornick Hills. However, she bettered her score by five shots this time.

“I’m definitely always trying to improve,” Chaney said. “I didn’t play as well as I should have last week. Today, I just came out here and worked on the things I needed to fix. I think it showed a little bit more today than it has in the past.”

Plainview’s Lindyn Ross was second at 78, followed by Dickson’s Parker Garrett in third (79), Turner’s Josey Cavitt in fourth (82), Turner’s Jaci Hartman in fifth (85), Plainview’s Carrie Hutchings in a tie for sixth (86) and Turner’s Braylee Foster in ninth at 91.

“I played really well,” Garrett said. “I started off great and had a great first round. It got a little rocky towards the end of it, but I finished out strong and stayed with it.”

That was easier said than done though. It may have been a sunny day, but the windy conditions affected play.

“The wind was a very big factor towards the end of the round,” Garrett said. “It was really going into our face and behind us a lot. So you have to adapt to what you’re going to hit in the distance and everything. But during the front nine and in the beginning, it wasn’t so bad. But it did affect the game and our scores overall.”

That showed with the rest of Dickson’s scores as Kya Lamb shot 103, while Madison Scruggs tallied a 119 and Jaden Cox finished at 125.

Meanwhile, Plainview’s Jessica Zimmerman shot 102 and Brooke Herron added a 108.

Ardmore had two individual golfers as Reese Peters scored 118 and Kaylyn Thompson finished at 123.