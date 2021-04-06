Ardmore boys golfers tally top-10 finishes at Lakeview Golf Course

The Ardmore, Madill and Plainview high school boys golf teams took the links Monday at Lakeview Golf Course and a pair of Tigers notched top-10 finishes.

Ardmore’s Ramsey Ward shot 79 for fifth, while Ethan Moen followed in seventh at 81. Panav Dahya added a 94, followed by Lionel Wynn at 117.

Allistair Ross led Plainview with an 89, followed by Carson Allen at 91, Jayce Martin at 93, Cash Sullivan at 95 and Nick Owen with a 98.

Madill’s Ezekiel Fuentes shot 94, while Greg Padgett followed at 99.

Wilson 18, Waurika 9

At Waurika, the Eagles faced the same team for the third time this season and the result was the same in a dominating 18-9 win over Waurika.

Caylen Fulton led the offense with a pair of doubles and four RBIs, while Caden Idleman went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Michel Cain was also 2-for-3 with an RBI and Tucker Nail added a three-run double. Kaden Reynolds tallied three RBIs and Jordan Parks notched two base knocks.

Josh Harrell got the win after striking out four in 3 2/3 innings, while Cain pitched 1 1/3 frames and tallied three strikeouts to record the save.

Wilson (8-5) hosts Healdton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6.

Healdton 18, Ringling 2

At Ringling, it was a good day to be a Bulldog on Monday as they cruised to an 18-2 victory over Ringling.

Healdton (3-6) makes the short drive to Wilson on Tuesday.

Turner 13, Thackerville 2

At Thackerville, the Falcons proved why they’re ranked No. 14 in Class B on Monday during a dominating 13-2 victory over Thackerville.

Turner (14-3) welcomes Marietta to town at 4 p.m. Friday, March 9.