Prep Roundup: Madill baseball keeps it rolling with sweep of Sulphur

Sometimes a squad struggles out of the gate, but picks up steam later in the season.

That’s the case for the Madill High School baseball team as the Wildcats continued their hot streak Tuesday with a pair of wins over Sulphur.

Madill won the opener 7-2, followed by a close 8-7 victory in the nightcap to extend its winning streak to six games after starting the season seven straight losses.

The Wildcats (8-11, 4-6 District 4A-3) are back in actoin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 9 when they travel to Ardmore.

Wilson 12, Healdton 4

At Wilson, the Eagles found their offense on Tuesday as four different athletes finished with two hits apiece in a 12-4 victory over Healdton.

Kaden Forsythe, Caden Idleman and Jordan Parks each finished with two base knocks and two RBIs, while Collin Wharton went 1-for-2 with 3 RBIs.

Caylen Fulton added a pair of hits, while also striking out 10 in six innings of work to pick up the win.

Wilson (9-5) opens the Jake Leffler Tournament against Velma-Alma at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, while Healdton is back on the field at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12 on the road against Velma-Alma.

Empire 1, Ringling 0

At Empire, it was a close one, but the Blue Devils couldn’t pick up their first win of the season in a 1-0 setback to Empire.

Ringling travels to the Jake Leffler Tournament on Thursday in Velma.

TRACK & FIELD

At Dickson, the Lady Comets ran away with it on Tuesday with a number of top finishes.

Dickson’s Lauren Hendry was first in the 3200 meters at 13.16.11, while she was also first in the 1,600 at 6:10.5.

Dickson’s Ashlen Clem ran a 2:36.64 for first in the 800, followed by Lone Grove’s Destiney Adams in second at 2:49.47. Dickson’s Marya Southland took first in the 300 hurdles at 52.66, followed by Ringling’s Sydney Southward in second (54.04) and Dickson’s Makenna Day in third at 56.73.

Dickson’s Katlen Clem won the long jump at 15 feet, eight inches, while teammate Lacie Winchester took first in the high jump at 5 feet.

Ringling’s Sydney Southward placed first in the 100 hurdles at 18.52, while Dickson’s Makenna Day was third at 18.75.

Dickson’s Emily Nogueira was second in the 400 at 1:05.32, while Lone Grove’s Ella Mankan took third in the 100 at 14.52.

Lone Grove’s Gracey Jones took second in the discus at 91 feet, 10 1/2 inches, while Dickson’s Shelby Beard was third at 89 feet, two inches.

On the boys side, Lone Grove’s Ian Porter won the 800 at 2:11, followed by Dickson’s Jack McDonald in second at 2:18.

Ringling’s Brayden Johnson took second in the shot put at 43 feet, 10 3/4 inches, while teammate River Miler was third at 39 feet, 3 1/2 inches.

Meanwhile, Ringling’s Julius Koons placed second in the discus at 126 feet, eight inches, while Dickson’s River Moody tied for second in the pole vault at 7 feet, six inches.

Lone Grove’s Derrick King was second in the 100 at 12.61, while Ringling’s Kayden Barron was third in the 110 hurdles at 18:13.