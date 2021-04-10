Plainview girls track and field team runs away with top finishes at home meet

It was a successful Friday for the Plainview High School girls cross country team as a number of Lady Indians tallied top finishes at their home meet.

Plainview’s Molly Harlow took first in the 100-meter dash at 12.94, while Plainview’s Abby Jones won the discus at 126 feet, 4.5 inches. Lady Indians teammate Madison Otero was fourth at 100 feet, 4.5 inches and Lone Grove’s Gracie Jones took sixth at 94 feet, 3.5 inches.

Plainview’s Jacelyn Hammons cleared five feet, four inches to win the high jump, while Marietta’s Tanasia Randle finished sixth at four feet, six inches.

Katie Wiggs led a trio of Lady Indians in the 1,600 with a second-place finish at 6:00.22, followed by Jacey Keith in fourth (6:10.68) and Scarlett Williams in sixth.

Williams added a second-place finish in the 3,200 at 13:01.44, while Keith was third.

Plainview’s Kate Brown jumped 15 feet, nine inches for second in the long jump, while a pair of teammates tallied top finishes in the shot put.

Abby Jones was second at 32 feet, 11 inches and Madison Otero was fourth at 31 feet, 11 inches. Marietta’s Amanda Flores took fifth with a toss of 31 feet, 7.5 inches.

Plainview’s Jentry Clemons, Madi Turner and Alli McAdams all tallied nine feet in the pole vault to finish second, third and fourth, respectively. Marietta’s Rosie Castellanos took sixth at seven feet, six inches.

Plainview’s Hadyn Hobbs was third in the 300 hurdles at 49.83 and Lone Grove’s Taylor Mason followed in fifth at 51.19.

A trio of Lady Indians finished together in the 800 as McAdams, Savannah Sauer and Emilee Hedger were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Jacelyn Hammons placed fourth in the 400 at 1:04.04, while teammate Logan Lee was close behind at 1:07.36 for sixth.

Plainview’s Josline Tinline finished fifth in the 100 hurdles at 18.40 and Marietta’s Crystal Castaneda ran an 18.61 for sixth.

Plainview’s Emily Hudson rounded out the top area finishers with a sixth-place finish in the 200 at 28.55.

BOYS MEET

Ardmore’s Donald May ran a 10.90 to win the 100 and Plainview’s Jose Ortiz was sixth at 11.58.

A Tigers duo led the way in the 400 as Rashawn Walker was first at 52.64 and Cal Swanson was second at 52.66. Plainview’s Erick Ortega took sixth with a 56.16.

Plainview’s Carter Hamilton won the 300 hurdles with a 42.53, while Ardmore’s Ricky Smith took first in the long jump at 21 feet, two inches. Marietta’s Quincy Walker was fifth at 19 feet, one inch and Ardmore’s Chadre McGee took sixth at 18 feet, 11 inches.

Plainview’s Hunter Eggenberg won the pole vault at 13 feet, six inches and teammate Blue Norman was sixth at 10 feet, six inches.

Eggenberg took second in the high jump at six feet, two inches, while Ardmore’s Greg Booker, Lone Grove’s Aiden Hale and Ardmore’s Jalen Reed cleared five feet, 10 inches for third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Lone Grove’s Grayson Ramsey placed sixth at five feet, six inches.

Plainview’s Dru Naylor finished third in the discus at 129 feet and fellow Indian Lane Johnson was fourth at 128 feet, 3.25 inches. Marietta’s Alex Pierce was sixth at 116 feet, 0.25 inches.

Ardmore’s Cordarius Tyner took fourth in the shot put at 43 feet, 8.5 inches, while teammate Austin King finished sixth at 42 feet, 11 inches.