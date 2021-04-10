Roundup: Lone Grove baseball takes down Plainview

For the third time this season, the Lone Grove and Plainview high school baseball teams met on the diamond Friday and the result was the same — the Longhorns picked up an 8-1 win to extend their winning streak to 25 games.

Lone Grove’s Kort McCurtain tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Morgan Pearson led three Plainview pitchers with five strikeouts in three innings of work.

Meanwhile, Jackson Grace and Kyle Miller paced the Longhorns offense with two hits apiece, while Miller drove in a run on an RBI single in the second.

Nate Sudderth added two RBIs, while Jace Brandenburg, Blayde Wilkerson and Conner King each drove in a run.

Plainview’s Gavin Watkins led the Indians with an RBI single in the fourth that scored Lane Willoughby.

Lone Grove jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings before the Indians scored their only run. The Longhorns tacked on a run in the fifth and two more in the seventh to pick up the in.

Up next for Lone Grove (25-0, 10-0 District 3A-1) is a trip to Davis at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, while Plainview (9-10, 6-2 District 4A-3) travels to Madill at the same time on Monday.

Wilson 19, Cyril 1

At Velma, the Eagles picked up a decisive win on Saturday in a 19-1 decision over Cyril at the Jake Leffler Tournament.

Wilson fell to Velma-Alma on Thursday 11-8 to open tourney action. Up next for the Eagles (10-6) is a home game against Thackerville at 6 p.m. Monday.

Walters 13, Davis 12

At Velma, the Wolves lost a tough one on Saturday during a 13-12 setback to Walters at the Jake Leffler Tournament.

Davis tallied a pair of wins on Friday, shutting out Geronimo 4-0 and beating Healdton 13-1, following a 5-2 loss to Waurika on Thursday.

The Wolves (15-6) host Lone Grove on Monday.

Madill 5, Ardmore 4

At Ardmore, the run continued for the Wildcats on Friday as they held off the Tigers for a 5-4 victory in eight innings to push their winning streak to seven games.

Ardmore hosts Del city at 5 p.m. Monday, while Madill (9-11, 4-6 District 4A-3) is also in action against Plainview.