Roundup: Lone Grove baseball cruises to win over Davis

When an offense catches fire, it’s tough to stop and that’s exactly what happened Monday as the Lone Grove High School baseball team cruised to a 17-0 win over Davis in five innings.

The Longhorns outhit their opponent by a 14-1 margin as four athletes finished with two hits apiece.

Gavin Peery led the way with a 2-for-3 performance, highlighted by a pair of home runs and five RBIs. Nate Sudderth added a four-run homer, while Kyle Miller tallied two hits and drove in three runs.

Blayde Wilkerson and Cale McLean each notched two base knocks and Jaxon Lee finished with a pair of RBIs.

Sudderth and McLean combined to toss a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and five walks.

Lone Grove (26-0 overall, 11-0 District 3A-1) hosts Davis (15-7, 8-3) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.

Ardmore 10, Del City 9

At Ardmore, the Tigers picked up their win of the year Monday in a thrilling 10-9 decision over Del City.

The two teams meet again at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Del City.

Plainview 5, Madill 1

At Madill, it was a much-needed win for the Indians on Monday as they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 decision over Madill.

The setback was a tough one for the Wildcats as it halted their seven-game winning streak.

Plainview (10-10) hosts Madill (9-12) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dickson 15, Marietta 1

At Marietta, the Comets caught fire on Monday and never looked back in a 15-1 victory over Marietta.

Dickson (5-16) welcomes Marietta (0-16) to town at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wilson 8, Thackerville 0

At Wilson, it was business as usual for the Eagles as they beat Thackerville for the third time this season during an 8-0 shutout.

Caylen Fulton allowed two hits, struck out eight and yielded one walk in five innings of work. He also helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.

Collin Wharton added a hit and drove in three runs, while Tucker Nail added an RBI.

Wilson (12-7) makes the trek to Ringling at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.