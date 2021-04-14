Roundup: Lone Grove boys golf wins 4th tournament of 2021 season

There’s a reason why the Lone Grove High School boys golf team enjoys playing at Lake Murray Golf Course. And it has to do with winning after the Longhorns tallied another first-place finish Tuesday by shooting 338 to hold off Latta by one stroke.

Lone Grove has won four tournaments in 2021 and two of those were at Lake Murray.

“When you know the course, it’s a lot better to shoot,” said Longhorns head coach Tim Reeder. “We like to play out here. It’s a tough course and gets us ready for regionals.”

Brody Newton led Lone Grove at 79, which was good enough for a second-place tie. Bliss Newton followed in a tie for eighth at 83, while Tyler Eaves and Jaxon McClennahan each shot 88.

“They all shoot about the same,” Reeder said. “One day, one will shoot better than the other. But they’re all pretty much the same, so it’s good to know what they’re going to shoot before we go into the tournament.”

Turner’s Luke O’Dell rounded out the top-10 finishers with an 81 to tie for fourth.

Ardmore shot 365 as a team, with Ethan Moen shooting an 84 and Ramsey Ward at 86. Pranav Dahya finished at 93 and Matt Sheehy notched a 102.

Plainview tallied 376 as a squad, as Carson Allen led the way at 90. Cash Sullivan shot 94, while Nick Owen and Alistair Ross each tallied 96.

Jon McLemore led Dickson at 105 and Dillon Davis notched 108. Wilson’s Collin Wharton finished at 107, while teammate Jordan Parks followed with a 113.

BASEBALL

Lone Grove 9, Davis 0

At Lone Grove, the winning streak continued for the Longhorns on Tuesday as they used a five-run fifth inning to beat Davis 9-0.

Jaxon Lee led the offense with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, while Nate Sudderth drove in two runs. Jackson Grace, Kyle Miller and Jace Brandenburg each tallied an RBI to round out the top performers.

Brandenburg struck out 10 and walked three in six innings of work, while Miller tossed a perfect inning of relief with a pair of strikeouts.

The Longhorns (27-0 overall, 12-0 District 3A-1) host Latta (17-6) at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 15, while Davis (15-8, 8-4) plays at the same time on the road against Comanche.

Plainview 4, Madill 3

At Plainview, the Indians didn’t run away with it, but they held on for a close 4-3 victory over Madill on Tuesday.

Plainview (11-10, 8-2 District 4A-3) is back in action with a road doubleheader against Byng at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Wildcats (9-13, 4-8) are also away at the same time against Kingston.

Dickson 7, Marietta 1

At Dickson, the winning streak continued for the Comets on Tuesday as they won their third straight with a 7-1 decision over Marietta.

Dickson (6-16, 3-9 District 3A-1) travels to Wilson at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Marietta hosts Ardmore at the same time.

Del City 16, Ardmore 6

At Del City, the Tigers couldn’t keep it rolling on Tuesday as they fell to Del City 16-6.

Ardmore (3-17, 1-8 District 5A-1) looks to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with a trip to Marietta.

Turner 18, Healdton 8

At Turner, the No. 14 ranked Falcons picked up another decisive win in an 18-8 decision over Healdton on Tuesday.

Turner will see the Bulldogs again at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16 to open the Healdton Festival.

Wilson 1, Ringling 0

At Ringling, it was much closer this time around, but the Eagles tallied a 1-0 victory over the Blue Devils on Tuesday after beating them 9-1 in early March.

Wilson (13-7) welcomes Dickson to town on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Madill 3, Cushing 0

At Cushing, the Lady Wildcats picked up a shutout victory on Tuesday in a 3-0 decision over Cushing.

Mercedes Stumblingbear tallied a pair of goals, while Suzette Lopez also scored. Alejandra Orozco added two assists as Madill picked up their third win of the season.

Up next for the Lady Wildcats is a home match against Bristow at 5:30 p.m. Friday.