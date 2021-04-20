Dickson expected to hire Ardmore's Matt Suffal as athletic director, head football coach

A familiar face might soon be roaming the sidelines in Dickson next season.

The Dickson Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday released a meeting agenda that includes the hiring of Ardmore football assistant Matt Suffal as athletic director and head football coach.

“I will be at the meeting on Thursday,” Suffal said via Twitter. “I would like to wait until then before answering questions or making statements.”

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22 in the board room at Dickson High School.

Suffal joined the Tigers coaching staff prior to the 2020 campaign. He was head coach at Vinita from 2017-19, following five years at the helm of Marietta’s football program.

He helped lead the Indians to three trips to the postseason during that time.

The board meeting comes on the heels of current Comets athletic director and football coach Steve Day’s resignation for a job at Southmoore.

Suffal looks to take Dickson back to the postseason for the first time since 2018 when the Comets played in Class 2A. Dickson now competes in 3A and finished 1-6 in district action during the 2020 season.