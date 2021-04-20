Roundup: Lone Grove baseball beats Lindsay to clinch District 3A-1 crown

The Lone Grove High School baseball team not only increased its winning streak to 28 games on Monday, but the Longhorns also clinched a District 3A-1 crown during a 5-1 victory over Lindsay.

Lone Grove senior Kort McCurtain kept the Leopards in check by tossing a one-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks in seven innings of work.

Jace Brandenburg backed him up with three hits and an RBI, while Cale McLean drove in two runs and Gavin Peery added an RBI double.

Nate Sudderth tripled to round out the top performers as the Longhorns racked up eight hits.

It was a close game early on as Lone Grove led 3-1 after the third inning, but they pushed the advantage to 5-1 in the fourth and held on for the win.

The Longhorns look to keep it rolling when they host Lindsay at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.

Plainview 10, Ada 0

At Ada, the Indians’ offense fired on all cylinders Monday as they cruised to a 10-0 shutout of Ada.

Plainview hosts Ada at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wilson 16, Mill Creek 4

At Mill Creek, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead Monday and never looked back for a 16-4 win over Mill Creek in six innings.

Tucker Nail led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance, highlighted by three RBIs, while Collin Wharton added a pair of hits and drove in two runs.

Wilson (14-7) opens the Class A District Tournament in Stonewall at 2 p.m. Thursday against Strother. The Eagles play again at 6 p.m. against Stonewall.

Madill 5, Pauls Valley 1

At Pauls Valley, the Wildcats snapped a two-game losing streak Monday with a 5-1 victory over Pauls Valley.

Madill (10-13) welcomes Pauls Valley to town at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Sulphur 20, Classen 1

At Sulphur, it was a clean sweep for the Bulldogs on Monday as they tallied a doubleheader sweep of Classen. Sulphur won the opener 20-1, followed by a 16-2 victory in the nightcap.

The Bulldogs (12-16) open the Lake Country Conference Baseball Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against Kington. The game will be played at Byng High School.

Kingston 9, Davis 8

At Kingston, the Wolves forced extra innings on Monday, but couldn’t find a spark during a 9-8 setback to Kingston.

Davis (15-9) hosts Ardmore (3-17) at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 23.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ardmore 5, Eisenhower 4

At Eisenhower, the Lady Tigers notched their third straight win Monday in a close 5-4 decision over Lawton Eisenhower.

Ardmore (9-5 overall, 4-2 District 5A-2) concludes the regular season at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the road against MacArthur (6-6, 4-1).

Eisenhower 6, Ardmore 5

At Eisenhower, it was a tough setback for the Tigers in overtime Monday as they fell 6-5 to Lawton Eisenhower.

Up next for Ardmore (11-3, 4-2 District 5A-2) is a trip to MacArthur (6-6, 3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.