Roundup: Lone Grove baseball finishes district with perfect record

It’s not often that a squad finishes district action with an unblemished record, especially due to obstacles that can pop up during a season. That didn’t stop the Lone Grove High School baseball team though, as the Longhorns accomplished the feat Tuesday with a 5-1 victory over Lindsay.

“We have a very competitive district, so that’s something in itself to find a way to go 14-0 in district play,” said Lone Grove head coach Tyler Pybas. “It’s pretty cool, it’s pretty neat.”

But it wasn’t easy as the Longhorns had to make some last-minute lineup adjustments. Lone Grove's usual starter Nate Sudderth tweaked his knee Monday against Lindsay and Pybas gave him the night off on Tuesday.

The senior was expected to pitch though, so Kyle Miller took his place the mound. But Miller wasn't the only one called upon as freshman Cale Sudderth replaced his brother in the lineup and was just as instrumental.

“Kyle Miller did a fantastic job (in Nate’s place),” Pybas said. “And Nate’s younger brother Cale stepped up right there with two big hits and a couple of RBIs. I’m proud of him.”

Cale Sudderth tallied RBI singles in the fourth and fifth inning to lead the Longhorns at the plate. Miller, meanwhile, allowed one unearned run on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks in seven innings of work. He also helped his own cause with a hit.

Blayde Wilkerson added a pair of base knocks and drove in a run, while Gavin Peery finished with an RBI to round out the top performers.

The Longhorns jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning and pushed that advantage to 4-0 in the fourth. Lone Grove tacked on an insurance run in the fifth before Lindsay scored its lone run in the sixth.

Up next for the Longhorns (29-0 overall, 14-0 District 3A-1) is the Lake Country Conference Tournament. Lone Grove hosts Sulphur to open action at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22.

“We’re going to play it one game at a time,” Pybas said of the LCC Tourney. “Since district play is over, we’ll look to see who needs to get some innings on the mound. If this guy hasn’t thrown a whole lot, we need to let him throw a couple of innings. I have to look to see who we have and just go from there.”

Turner 9, Dickson 1

At Dickson, the No. 14 ranked Falcons kept it rolling Tuesday with a 9-1 victory over the Comets.

Turner opens the Class B District Tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday with a home game against Temple.

Dickson, meanwhile, makes the trip to Madill to battle Kingston at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Lake Country Conference Tournament.

Ada 13, Plainview 0

At Plainview, it was a tough outing for the Indians on Tuesday as they were shutout in a 13-0 setback to Ada.

Plainview (12-11 overall, 9-3 District 4A-3) makes the trek to Byng (19-3, 10-1) for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Pauls Valley 3, Madill 1

At Madill, the Wildcats couldn’t tally consecutive wins over Pauls Valley as they fell 3-1 on Tuesday.

Madill hosts Tishomingo at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Lake Country Conference Tournament.