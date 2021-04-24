Roundup: Ardmore soccer teams defeat MacArthur to end regular season

The Ardmore High School boys soccer team had high expectations entering the 2021 campaign, especially with a large group of seniors. The Tigers have lived up to those, and more, and they capped the regular season Thursday with a 2-1 road victory over Lawton MacArthur.

With the win, Ardmore finishes at 12-3 overall and 5-2 in District 5A-2. Those win totals will be tough for future squads to top, but the Tigers aren’t done yet as they should get a home playoff match.

The opponent is to be determined, but the first round of the Class 5A State Tournament expects to be in Ardmore on Tuesday, May 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ardmore 5, MacArthur 4

At Lawton, it was an overtime thriller, but the Lady Tigers held on for a 5-4 decision on Thursday to tally their third straight win.

Ardmore ends the regular season at 10-5 overall and 5-2 in District 5A-2. The Lady Tigers are currently in second place and would host a playoff match if they stay there.

However, the standings could change as other district teams have matches remaining in the regular season.

BASEBALL

Lone Grove 9, Comanche 1

At Lone Grove, the Longhorns picked up a pair of wins Thursday at the Lake Country Conference Baseball Tournament. Lone Grove tallied a 5-0 shutout of Sulphur, followed by a 9-1 victory over Comanche.

Jace Brandenburg led the way against Sulphur as the senior struck out 16 batters, while also helping his own cause with two hits and an RBI.

Meanwhile, Jaxon Lee tallied 12 strikeouts against Comanche and Kyle Miller added three hits and drove in a run.

The Longhorns are back in action on the road against Latta at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

Stonewall 13, Wilson 3

At Stonewall, the season came to a close for the Eagles on Thursday as they dropped a pair of games to Stonewall at the Class A District Tournament. Wilson fell 8-6 in eight innings before suffering a 13-3 loss to end the season.

Wilson, which finished the year with a 15-9 overall record, opened the district tourney with an 18-2 win over Strother.

Plainview 11, Byng 8

At Byng, the Indians dropped a tough one 8-7 to Byng in extra innings on Thursday, but bounced back in the nightcap for an 11-8 victory.

The Indians (13-12 overall, 10-4 District 4A-3) travel to Tuttle at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Turner 19, Temple 1

At Turner, the No. 14 ranked Falcons cruised to a pair of wins over Temple on Thursday by scores of 19-1 and 12-0 during the Class B District Tournament.