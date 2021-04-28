Roundup: Lone Grove baseball uses big 5th inning to beat Latta

It looked as if the Lone Grove High School baseball team would be in a close battle with Latta on Tuesday, but that changed in the fifth inning.

That’s when the Longhorns stampeded past their opponent with 11 runs for a 15-3 win in five innings to push their winning streak to 32 games.

Latta jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the bottom of the first before Lone Grove took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third. The score remained that way until the top of the fifth when the Longhorns used a big inning to clinch the victory.

Lone Grove senior Gavin Peery led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 performance, highlighted by a home run, a double and three RBIs.

Jace Brandenburg added a three-run double, while Cale Sudderth and Cale McLean each drove in two runs. Jaxon Grace went 2-for-3 with an RBI to round out the top performers.

Nate Sudderth picked up the win on the mound after allowing three earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

The Longhorns (32-0) conclude the regular season on the road against Carl Albert (27-6) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 30.

GIRLS GOLF

Class 5A Regional

Ardmore’s Kaylyn Thompson is headed to state after clinching her spot during a Class 5A Regional at Aqua Canyon Golf Course in Guthrie.

Thompson returns to the course for the Class 5A State Golf Championship on May 5-6 at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club in Kingston.

Class 2A Regional

The Turner High School girls golf team won the Class 2A Regional Championship on Tuesday at Turkey Creek Golf Course in Hennessey. The Lady Falcons shot 326 as a team to win the 18-hole event by 37 strokes.

“I’m very proud of the young ladies for winning the regional championship,” said Turner head coach Jimmy Voight. “However, there is still one tournament and prize that we have set our sights on to accomplish our biggest goal. We would love to bring home the Class 2A State Championship trophy next week.”

Jaci Hartman led the Lady Falcons in first place at 69, followed by Josey Cavitt in second at 70. Hope Hill shot 92, while Braylee Foster added a 95 and Isabella Dobson finished at 99.

Turner advances to the Class 2A State Golf Championship on May 5-6 at Cimarron National Golf Club in Guthrie.

BOYS GOLF

At Falconhead, a pair of Turner High School golfers are headed to the Class 2A Regional Tournament.

Luke O’Dell was the top finisher with a 78 at the 2A Qualifier, while Hunter Johnson finished sixth at 94.

The 2A Regional is set for Tuesday, May 3 at Turkey Creek Golf Course in Hennessey.