Roundup: Lone Grove baseball beats Carl Albert to complete perfect season

It’s not very often that a Class 3A squad schedules a road game against a top-ranked opponent in Class 5A, especially when it could jeopardize a perfect regular season.

That didn’t stop the Lone Grove baseball team though.

The Longhorns took on the challenge and proved they’re for real with a 3-0 shutout of Carl Albert on Friday to finish with a perfect 33-0 record during the 2021 campaign.

Lone Grove senior Kort McCurtain tossed a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and five walks to pick up the win.

Kyle Miller helped out at the plate with a two-run single in the fifth and Jaxon Lee also drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt.

Jackson Grace went 2-for-3, while Gavin Peery, Blayde Wilkerson, Cale Sudderth and Conner King each notched a base knock.

The Longhorns now wait for their opponent in the Class 3A Regional Tournament, scheduled to start Thursday, May 6.

Woodward 12, Plainview 9

At Plainview, the Indians held a seven-run lead after two innings on Friday, but couldn’t hold on during a 12-9 loss to Woodward in the opening game of the Class 4A Bi-District Tournament.

That setback carried over into the second game as Plainview’s season ended with a 20-1 setback in the second contest.

Riley Johnson led the Indians’ offense in the opener with a pair of hits and two RBIs, while Cason Deaver drove in two runs. Grant Graves and Daniel Ross each tallied an RBI to round out the top performers.

Meanwhile, Lane Willoughby finished with two hits and an RBI in the second game.

Plainview finished the 2021 campaign at 13-14.

Atoka 7, Dickson 1

At Atoka, it was a tough Friday for the Comets as they dropped a pair of losses to Atoka during the Class 3A Bi-District Tournament.

Dickson fell 7-1 in the opener and lost 12-0 in the second game. The Comets finished the 2021 season at 6-24.

Tipton 9, Turner 2

At Roff, the No. 14 ranked Falcons couldn’t hold off Tipton on Friday in a 9-2 loss to Tipton during the Class B Regional Tournament.

Turner battled Cement on Saturday in a win-or-go home contest.

Elk City 2, Madill 0

At Elk City, the Wildcats kept it close in the opening game with a 2-0 loss on Thursday, but lost the nightcap 19-2 to end the season in the Bi-District Tournament.

Madill completed the 2021 season at 12-17 overall.

BOYS SOCCER

Madill 10, Harrah 0

At Madill, it was over before the clock hit triple zeros as the Wildcats defeated Harrah 10-0 on Thursday due to the mercy rule with 5:26 left in second half.

Up next for Madill (8-5) is a home match against Cache (7-8) in the first round of the Class 4A State Tournament at 7 p.m. Monday, May 3.

Harrah 1, Madill 0

At Madill, the Lady Wildcats forced overtime, but couldn’t hold off Harrah on Thursday as they were edged 4-3 on penalty kicks.

Madill finished the 2021 campaign with a record of 4-9.