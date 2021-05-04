Roundup: Ardmore, Lone Grove boys clinch a spot at state golf championship

It was a successful Monday for the Ardmore High School boys golf team as the Tigers shot 743 to finish fourth during a Class 5A Regional at Duncan Golf Course.

Ramsey Ward led the Tigers with a 29-over 171 for 13th place, followed by Ethan Moen in 16th (177) and Prenav Dahya in 25th at 182. Jackson Hurt finished 38th, while Matthew Sheehy was 44th.

Up next for Ardmore is the Class 5A State Championship on Monday, May 10 through Tuesday May 11 at Meadowbrook County Club in Tulsa.

Class 3A Regional

At Purcell Golf Course, the Longhorns are on their way to state after finishing fifth on Monday at 668 during a Class 3A Regional.

Brody Newton and Bliss Newton each finished at 160, while Tyler Eaves and Jaxon McClennahan both tallied 174.

Lone Grove travels to Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing on May 10-11 for the Class 3A State Championship.

Class 2A Regional

At Turkey Creek Golf Course, Turner's Luke O’Dell continued his successful season Monday by earning a spot at the Class 2A State Championship on May 10-11 at Earlywine Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

BOYS SOCCER

Madill 6, Cache 3

At Madill, the Wildcats overcame weather delays on Monday to tally a 6-3 victory over Cache during the opening round of the Class 4A State Tournament.

Madill advances to the quarterfinals where it travels to Clinton at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6.