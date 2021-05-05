Roundup: Ardmore boys soccer opens state tourney with shutout of Capitol Hill

Defense has been the calling card all season for the Ardmore High School boys soccer team and it was again on Tuesday during a 2-0 victory over Capitol Hill in the first round of the Class 5A State Tournament.

Tigers senior Juan Lopez led the offense with both goals as he pushed his season total to 20.

Ardmore advances to the next round where it will face a familiar foe — Santa Fe South. The Tigers held on for a 2-1 victory at home on April 2 and the two squads meet again at 6 p.m. Friday, May 7 in Oklahoma City.

The Saints haven’t lost since the setback to Ardmore, winning their past seven matches, including a 4-0 win over El Reno on Tuesday.

GIRLS GOLF

3A State Championship

The Plainview High School girls golf team began its quest for another state title with a 311 for first place following the first day of the Class 3A State Championship at Westwood Park in Norman.

Lady Indians senior Reagan Chaney finished with a 1-over 71 for second place behind Oklahoma Christian School's Brooklyn Benn at 68.

Plainview's Lindyn Ross shot 75 and Carrie Hutchings tallied 78. Jalee Sampley notched an 86 and Jessica Zimmerman added a 95.

Meanwhile, Parker Garrett led Dickson with an 80, followed by Kya Lamb at 94 and Jaden Cox at 112.

The final day of competition starts at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 6.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bishop McGuinness 10, Ardmore 0

At Bishop McGuinness, the Lady Tigers' season came to a close Tuesday with a 10-0 setback to Bishop McGuinness.

Ardmore finished the 2021 campaign with a 10-6 record.