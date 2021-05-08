Roundup: Turner girls golf wins Class 2A State title

The Turner High School girls golf team is young, but didn’t show that inexperience on Thursday as the Lady Falcons flew to a Class 2A State Championship at Cimarron National Golf Club in Guthrie.

Turner finished with a two-day score of 654 to take first place, followed by Christian Heritage in second at 663.

Jaci Hartman led the Lady Falcons with a combined 140 to finish second individually, while Josey Cavitt added a 151 for sixth. Isabella Dobson finished at 181, followed by Hope Hill at 183 and Braylee Foster with a 187.

Class 5A State Championship

At Kingston, Kaylyn Thompson was the lone Ardmore High School golfer in action and finished with a combined score of 202 at Chickashaw Pointe Golf Club.

BOYS SOCCER

Santa Fe South 4, Ardmore 3

At Oklahoma City, the Tigers’ magical run ended on Friday as they fell 4-3 to Santa Fe South during the quarterfinals of the Class 5A State Tournament.

The match remained tied at 3-3 through two overtimes before Ardmore lost on penalty kicks. The Tigers finished the 2021 campaign with a 13-4 overall record.

Clinton 6, Madill 1

At Clinton, it was the end of the road for the Wildcats on Thursday during a 6-1 setback to Clinton in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A State Tournament.

Madill ended the season with a 9-6 mark.