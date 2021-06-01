Plainview's Taylor Howard named Girls Coach of the Year for Best of the Arbuckles

Humility is a trait that many people strive for, but struggle to show on a regular basis. However, it’s a different story when it comes to coaches. Their No. 1 priority is to win and do so without drawing attention to them self.

But when success happens, it can be easy to take credit. That’s not Taylor Howard though, as the Plainview girls golf coach has remained behind the scenes during the Lady Indians’ dominant run to four consecutive state championships.

Howard’s humility isn’t overlooked though, as she is the 2021 Best of the Arbuckles Preps Girls Coach of the Year for the second time in three years.

“It’s an honor because there’s several coaches in the area that have built successful golf programs, especially in the last couple of years,” Howard said. “To be acknowledged for that, is very special.”

However, Howard will be the first to tell you that the Lady Indians are a big reason for her success.

“Everyone likes to try to give me credit, but other than just being there for them and cheering them on, these girls have worked their butts off,” Howard said. “I’ve just been lucky to tag along, be their big cheerleader and be there when they’re upset. We’ve been able to pull through.”

It's safe to say that Plainview has more than pulled through, highlighted by a number of dominant finishes in 2021. The Lady Indians were at their best during the end of the season, too, highlighted by winning the Lake Country Conference Tournament by more than 100 strokes.

Plainview leaned on four seniors to run away from the competition, and three of those Lady Indians will continue their careers at the next level.

Reagan Chaney signed at Oklahoma City University, while Lindyn Ross will play at Oklahoma Baptist and Carrie Hutchings is headed to Southwestern Christian University.

“You get those special groups every once in a while, and these four that are graduating are definitely in that category,” Howard said. “It’s been fun.”

The group join former Plainview golfers Adeline Norton and Hallie Schultz at the next level, as they signed at OCU and Redlands College, respectively.

“I got lucky to be able to coach those golfers the first couple of years,” Howard said. “Then as these next five came through, they’ve played golf since they were little, and their parents are golfers. They’ve established good work ethics since they were in third grade.”

And that work ethic has paid off for the Lady Indians during the past few years. A new group will be tasked with keeping the success going, but Howard isn’t looking that far ahead just yet.

“I’ve built such a good relationship with them all and I look forward to keeping up with their success in the future,” she said. “It probably won’t hit (that they’ve graduated high school) until I go to the golf course next year and don’t have them there.”