Lone Grove's Tyler Pybas selected as Boys Coach of the Year for Best of the Arbuckles

It’s not very often that a squad finishes the regular season with an undefeated record. When it does happen though, it’s one of the greatest feelings in sports.

The Lone Grove High School baseball team experienced that euphoria during the regular season as head coach Tyler Pybas led the Longhorns to a perfect 33-0 mark.

For that successful run, Pybas is the 2021 Best of the Arbuckles Preps Boys Coach of the Year.

“In my opinion, I have the best coaching staff in the state,” Pybas said. “I don’t know what I would do without coach (Jimmy) Miller. He’s my right-hand man. He does a heck of a job calling pitches and working with the pitchers and catchers and that part of the game. He’s awesome in that regard. And he was a head coach in baseball for a really long time. I always pick his brain, ‘What do we need to do and what do we need to do to get better?’

“And then you have my brother, Taylor, and coach Brown, our junior high coach,” Pybas continued. “They do a good job getting those kids ready for high school baseball. It’s a collective effort and we have a really good administration that enjoys baseball. They’re always asking if I need this or that, so it’s a blessing to be able to coach here.”

However, it’s difficult to overlook what Pybas has done in three short seasons at the helm. Him being an assistant coach four years ago helped though, as this year’s seniors had a familiar face to turn to during their final campaign.

The Longhorns also had confidence on their side and Pybas said earlier this season that it’s the athletes who deserve the credit.

“Those guys right there are the ones who do all the playing, scoring runs, making plays on defense and throwing strikes,” Pybas said. “We just get to be a small part of it. I try to instill in them that ‘We’re going to play hard no matter what the score is. Whether we’re up 10-0 or down 10-0, we’re still going to try to find a way to get better and to keep playing hard and to compete.’

“To me, once you finish that part, and instill in their brain, ‘Hey, this is how we’re going to play and buy in, to this is how we’re going to play.’ Pybas continued. “Then they do all the work. It’s not anything I did. They do all the playing.”

And while Lone Grove’s historic season ended in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament, Pybas won’t easily forget the bonds that were created.

“I can’t think these guys enough,” he said. “… Not only are they great baseball players, they are even better young men. That makes it special.”