Plainview's Reagan Chaney selected as 2021 Female Athlete of the Year for Best of the Arbuckles

Dedication isn’t something that can be taught. If an athlete wants to succeed, they have to put in the practice time when no one is watching.

Plainview High School’s Reagan Chaney will be the first to tell you that, especially since she spent many hours crafting her game on the golf course and basketball court.

That dedication is the reason Chaney is the 2021 Female Athlete of the Year for Best of the Arbuckles Preps.

“The thing about Reagan is her competitiveness, her attitude towards wanting to achieve and wanting to be the best at something,” said Lady Indians coach Chad Walker. “As her basketball coach, one of the hardest things to replace on my team will be that competitive attitude. Kids are nice, but you don’t find that attitude of, ‘I want the ball in my hands, my team needs to be doing better and this is what you should be doing better.’

“She was constantly talking to the kids with that competitiveness to bring that competitive attitude in everybody,” Walker continued. “That’s the one thing that I will always remember Reagan for, she is competitive attitude.”

Chaney proved that by waking up at 6 or 7 a.m. each day to go to the golf course before class.

That time wasn’t enough for her though, as she was right back on the links after school. And that already busy schedule also included practice time on the court during basketball season.

“That speaks leaps and bounds about, again, that competitiveness that we’re really going to miss,” Walker said. “She wanted to be the best at everything she did. She wants to be the best at everything she does. That work ethic is unbelievable. Where do you find that in high school kids these days? Where she’s going to spend six hours at the golf course each day and come play basketball for two or three hours in between. You just don’t find that very often.”

And Chaney’s dedication to her craft won’t end anytime soon.

She is continuing her golfing career at Oklahoma City University and Lady Indians coach Taylor Howard knows she has a bright future ahead of her.

“She has four more years of golf and I truly believe her best golf is yet to come,” Howard said. “… I look forward to her having a great college career.”

It’ll be tough to top her high school accomplishments though, as Plainview girls golf won three state championships during her career. And it could have been four titles if not for COVID-19.

Individually, Chaney took home the gold in 2019 with a 6-under 136 and capped her prep career with a 143 for third place during the Class 3A State Championship.

However, she isn’t one to take credit for a remarkable run as she is grateful for her teammates.

“All of us are so close and we really push each other every day,” Chaney said earlier this season. “I give my teammates most of the glory that I’ve had this season because they’re constantly pushing me to become better. And we all push each other. It’s really nice to have a group that’s so close and have good friends on and off the course.”