Ardmore pom squad collects honors at Universal Dance Association camp

The Ardmore High School pom squad showed up to compete as the Tigerettes earned a number of awards during a Universal Dance Association camp.

“This team is something special,” said Ardmore coach Emily Orr. “They are dedicated to their team, they work hard together and I cannot wait to see them perform this coming fall. What I am most proud of is that they are role models, their academics are important to them and they are kind people.”

Audrey Teel, Kamyrn Tow, Zaria Stoughtenborough, Riley Noble and Avah Ortiz led the way as All-Americans and the group is invited to perform at other events across the country.

The Tigerettes also earned drill down awards, the spirit stick and multiple blue ribbons for the routines they learned during camp, which helped them qualify for nationals.

Jaylynn Williams, Reese Peters, Ashriel Charles and Alicyn Bell rounded the honorees as they earned the “Pin it Forward” award, which is chosen based on work ethic, remaining coachable, wonderful attitudes and a friend to all at camp.

“The ‘Pin it Forward’ award is one that I am so proud of,” Orr said. “The UDA coaches can only give four total for the week. These four girls expressed the qualifications for this every day. My main goal as a coach is to create an environment that is safe for all dancers and students to succeed and feel confident in themselves forever. Even though the UDA coaches could only pick four, the 2021-2022 Tigerettes team is full of these types of girls and I couldn’t be more proud.”