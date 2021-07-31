Plainview grad Roberts inducted into OFBCA Powerlifting Hall of Fame

It was only a matter of time before Kerry Roberts was inducted into the OFBCA Powerlifting Hall of Fame.

The 1975 Plainview High School graduate helped lead Comanche to the overall small school title in Class 2A along with the 2A Powerlifting Championship in 1996. He followed that up by guiding Eufaula to first place at the 3A State Powerlifting meet in 2004.

However, Roberts also found success as a football coach, highlighted by an overall record of 132-63. He started his career at Wilson High School from 1980-84 before leading Plainview from 1984-87.

His final stop was at Madill, where he led the Wildcats from 2007 until the spring of 2011. He coached football for 31 years, with 17 of those in the lead role.

“Football was my first love, but powerlifting has gotten so big,” Roberts said. “It’s just something for the kids to do in the offseason. Instead of just going in there and lifting for six months until football starts, it gives them a chance to compete. And it makes your offseason go a heck of a lot better.”

Roberts should know, too, as he played on Plainview’s first football team. He was also the school’s first all-area selection during his senior year.

“I wouldn’t trade those days for anything because I can always say the guys that I played with, we were on the very first team for Plainview football,” Roberts said. “Back then, we were just a bunch of old country kids. It wasn’t like it is today. Very professional and all of that. My senior year, we got to play on the new field there at Plainview. Other than that, we had to play at the old Walker Stadium and then Dickson my junior year. Our home games were really on the road all the time. A lot of history back then.”